Teji Mandi Explains: Home decor market consolidating in favour of organized players

The pandemic is likely to work in favour of organized players in the home decor industry. Smaller players are facing severe working capital pressure. A sharp rise in raw material prices is also impacting their business. In this situation, the industry is heading towards consolidation. And, organized players have emerged as the major beneficiaries of this situation.

Strong Demand in Q4FY21

The home decor industry witnessed strong demand in the January-March quarter. Products like tiles, pipes, and wood panels remained in huge demand.

It was aided by a buoyant real estate sector supported by the lower interest rates and government stimulus. Consumers spending more time at home also opted for home decoration.

Yet, the demand momentum stands interrupted with the return of lockdowns. It is now putting smaller players in a severe liquidity crunch.