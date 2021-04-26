RIL’s new gas field, US softens its policy stance and ban on Indian travellers: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 26, 2021

RIL-BP Partnership

Reliance Industries (RIL) and British Petroleum have started operations at the Satellite Cluster gas field. It is located at the Krishna Godavari block 6, off India's eastern coast.

This Satellite Cluster is the second one to come onstream. Earlier, R Cluster had started operations in December 2020. The work on one more cluster is currently underway. It is expected to come onstream towards the second half of 2022.

With the commencement of the new cluster, India's gas production will reach up to 6 mmscmd. Production from both these clusters is expected to contribute about 20% of India's current gas production.