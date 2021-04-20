Teji Mandi Explains: Despite losing market share, HDFC Bank manages to remain largest credit card player

RBI's temporary restrictions on HDFC Bank on new credit card sourcing have directly benefited its competitors. In the last few months, larger banks have managed to gain market share in the absence of competition from HDFC Bank.

Among the major players, ICICI Bank reported strong (15.7% YoY) growth, followed by IndusInd Bank (13.1%) and SBI Cards (12.3%). RBK too reported a healthy (10.4% YoY) growth.

SBI Cards and ICICI Bank improved their market share to 19%/16.8% in February 2021 from 18.3%/15.8% in FY20. HDFC Bank lost its market share by 46 basis points. Despite that, it continues to be the largest player with a market share of 24.7%.