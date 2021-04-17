Result: HDFC Bank’s profit after tax up by 18% in Q4 2021; its total deposits stood at Rs 13, 35,060 crore

Private lender HDFC Bank reported a 16.4 per cent rise in net revenue from Rs 21,236.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to Rs 24,714.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Meanwhile, the bank reported 18.2 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 8,186.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was Rs 10,839.1 crore, a growth of 18.1 per cent.

The operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were Rs 9,181.3 crore, an increase of 10.9 per cent over Rs 8,277.8 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.



Meanwhile, the net interest income was up by 12.6 per cent to Rs 17,120.15 crore in Q4FY21, compared to Rs 15,204.06 crore in the year-ago period. This growth was mainly due to credit growth of 14 per cent, and core net interest margin of 4.2 per cent for the quarter.

The bank reported a 16.3 per cent rise in total deposits as of March 31, 2021. Its deposits stood at Rs 13,35,060 crore. Meanwhile, CASA deposits grew by 27 per cent with savings account deposits at Rs 4,03,500 crore and current account deposits at Rs 2,12,182 crore.



The total advances as of March 31, 2021 were Rs 11,32,837 crore, an increase of 14 per cent over March 31, 2020. The bank reported a rise in domestic advances by 14.1 per cent over March 31, 2020. The domestic retail loans grew by 6.7 per cent and domestic wholesale loans grew by 21.7 per cent, the lender stated.

