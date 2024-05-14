₹8/Share Dividend: Bharti Airtel Announces Q4FY24 Earnings With 4.4% Revenue Growth

₹8/Share Dividend: Bharti Airtel Announces Q4FY24 Financial Results With 4.4% Revenue Growth/ Representative Image |

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Limited on Tuesday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 (Q4FY24) and also a final dividend, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated basis

The company reported total revenues of Rs 37,599 crore, up 4.4 per cent YoY and the EBITDA rose by Rs 19,590 crore, up 4.2 per cent YoY, with an EBITDA margin at 52.1 per cent, decline of 12 bps YoY.

EBIT grew by 0.4 per cent to Rs 9,423 crore, with the EBIT margin at 25.1 per cent, decline of 101 bps YoY.

Net Income (before exceptional items) was Rs 2,952 crore, while Net income (after exceptional items) stood at Rs 2,072 crore. The capital expenditure (Capex) for the quarter amounted to Rs 10,516 crore.

"Consolidated revenues were impacted by devaluation of African currencies during the period, particularly Nigerian Naira," the company added in the BSE filing.

"India revenues for Q4FY24 at Rs 28,513 crore, increased by 12.9 per cent YoY. Mobile revenues grew by 12.9 per cent YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G/5G customer additions during the year. ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 209 as compared to Rs 193 in Q4’23 driven by sustained focus on acquiring quality customers and mix improvement," added the company.

The overall customer base of the company currently stands at approximately 562 million across 16 countries.

Final dividend for the financial year 2023-24

As per the regulatory filing, the board also announced a final dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

The shareholders with fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 5 each will receive a Rs 8 per share , and those with partly paid-up equity shares (face value Rs. 5 each, paid-up value Rs. 1.25 per share) will get Rs 2 per share. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value Rs 5 each.

Shares performance

The shares of the company at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 1,287.05, up by 0.086 per cent.