Airtel Expands In West Bengal And Gujarat Before Earnings Call

India's second-largest telecom network, Bharti Airtel, has announced the expansion of its networks in the districts of Gujarat and West Bengal. This development comes just before the company's earnings results, that is expected to be declared soon.

According to an exchange filing released on May 14, the Delhi-based company will expand its network footprint Cooch Bihar and Alipurduar District in West Bengal. This is being done under the company's rural enhancement programme. In addition, the company also announced its expansion in Sabarkantha district and Patan district in the state of Gujarat as well.

In the exchange filing, the company further elaborates, stating, that the network expansion project in Sabarkantha was undertaken across 214 villages, covering a population base of 2.7 lakh.

Currently, apart from Sabarkantha and Patan, the expansive network also covers Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, and Vadodara.

In West Bengal, a state with a population of over 10 crore, the network claims to have created a network in 1537 villages covering 41.26 Lac rural population.

The company's network in West Bengal extends to other districts, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, Hugli, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Koch Bihar, Maldah, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya, South Twenty Four Parganas and Uttar Dinajpur.

In the statement issued, the company said, "With the aim of stepping up network capacity and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas"

On Tuesday, at the end of the day's trade, the company shares ended in flat, gaining 0.086 per cent, with the value of each individual share amounting to Rs 1,287.05.