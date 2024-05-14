 DHFL Scam: CBI Arrests Former Director Dheeraj Wadhawan In Connection With ₹34,000 Cr Bank Fraud Case
DHFL Scam: CBI Arrests Former Director Dheeraj Wadhawan In Connection With ₹34,000 Cr Bank Fraud Case

Wadhawan had already been charge sheeted by the central agency in connection with the case in 2022.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
CBI Arrests Former Director Dheeraj Wadhawan In Connection With ₹34,000 Cr Bank Fraud Case/ Representative Image | File

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Dheeraj Wadhawan, a former director of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), in connection with a massive Rs 34,000 crore bank fraud case.

According to officials, Wadhawan was arrested by the CBI in Mumbai on Monday, May 13, evening and was taken to Delhi, where he was presented before a special court on Tuesday, May 14, as reported by the PTI news agency.

(This is a developing story)

