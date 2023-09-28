SILA Appoints Sakshi Shahapure As Group Head, Human Resources Focus On Growth & Retention |

SILA, a leading Real Estate Platform, has appointed Sakshi Shahapure as its new Group Head - Human Resources at the company to further its commitment towards growing its employee strength, enhancing employee development and well-being.

Over the last decade, SILA has efficiently scaled its operations, managing over 150 mn sqft. of assets with a dedicated workforce of over 20,000+ employees across India. SILA provides a comprehensive range of services, including Facility Management, Project Management/Advisory, and General Contracting, to diverse clients, including large Corporates, Real Estate funds, Landowners, and Developers. SILA is forecasted to add over 10,000 employees this year.

Sakshi Shahapure, Group Head - Human Resources, SILA said on her appointment, "I am excited to join SILA, a company known for its dedication to employee development and well-being. SILA has aggressive growth plans for which growing the employee base and working closely to create the entrepreneurial culture set forth by brother-duo Sahil and Rushabh is something I am looking forward to creating with the team and contributing to the growth and success of the organization."

Prior to joining SILA, Sakshi led the Human Resource Business Partner team at Reliance Jio Mart Digital. Through this role she was instrumental in building up significant portion of the business and ancillary teams. With close to two decades of work experience Sakshi has worked with retail, ecommerce and real estate companies and played a vital role in building up and enhancing employee strengths at the organisations.