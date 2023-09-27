Yes Bank Appoints Manish Jain As Country Head, Wholesale Banking | YES Bank

Yes Bank appoints Manish jain as country head- wholesale business effective immediately, the company announced through an exchange filing. This comes after Ravi Thota country head, large corporates tendered resignation on account of personal and other professional commitments.

Manish Jain

Manish Jain is a senior banking professional with three decades of work experience which includes 23 years with Standard Chartered Bank. He has worked in diverse geographical locations throughout India serving all clients segments like Large Local Corporates, Strategic Groups, Middle Market Companies, Supply Chain Finance, Transaction Banking sales, Multinational Corporates, Financial Institutions and SMEs. Prior to Standard Chartered Bank, he has also worked with Ernst & Young Consulting India, GE India & Maruti Suzuki.

Jain holds a Master of Business Administration from IIM Bangalore and is a B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi.

In his role as Country Head – Wholesale Banking, Jain will be responsible to spearhead the Wholesale Banking business at YES Bank encompassing Large Corporates (includes Investment Banking, Project Finance Business & Loan Syndication), Emerging Local Corporates, Transaction Banking Group and Institutional & Government Banking (Government Banking, Multinational

Corporate Banking, IFSC Banking Unit, Indian Financial Institutions Banking and Corporate & Government Advisory) and Business Economics Banking.