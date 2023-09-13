Yes Bank Allots 12,06,404 Equity Shares Under YBL ESOS 2020 Scheme | YES Bank

Private sector Yes Bank Limited on Wednesday announced that it has allotted 12,06,404 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, pursuant to exercise of 12,06,404 options under YBL ESOS 2020 Scheme (YBL PESOP 2020 Plan) and the Bank has realized Rs 1,56,88,160.25 by exercise of options, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 57,51,36,17,936 consisting of 28,75,68,08,968 equity shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 57,51,60,30,744 consisting of 28,75,80,15,372 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Yes Bank Limited shares

The shares of Yes Bank Limited on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 17.70, up by 0.85 percent.

Yes Bank Q1FY24 Highlights

The bank has reported a 10.3 per cent on-year growth in net profit for the June quarter at Rs 343 crore, buoyed by a massive improvement in the asset quality as bad loans plunged to 2 per cent on-year from 13.2 per cent.

