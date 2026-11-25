Shukra Medtech |

Ahmedabad: Shukra Medtech Limited has proposed raising up to ₹648 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares to its promoter entity, Parshva Texchem India Private Limited, as the company looks to strengthen its financial position and expand its healthcare business.

The company’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on December 2, 2026, to consider the fundraising proposal and related matters.

Promoter Shareholding

Shukra Medtech’s promoter group, comprising Anar Project Pvt Ltd, Parshva Texchem India Pvt Ltd and Anar Patel, among others, collectively held a 51.16% stake in the company as of September 2026.

The proposed preferential allotment to Parshva Texchem India Private Limited assumes significance given the promoter group’s existing majority shareholding in the healthcare company.

Capital Infusion

Under the proposed preferential issue, Shukra Medtech plans to allot up to 6 crore equity shares at ₹108 apiece, comprising a face value of ₹1 and a premium of ₹107 per share.

The board will also consider increasing the authorised share capital and amending the capital clause of its Memorandum of Association.

Additionally, the relevant date for the preferential issue will be determined in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations.

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Strong Earnings

The fundraising proposal comes amid robust growth in the company’s financial performance.

Shukra Medtech reported a 501% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue from operations to ₹67.73 crore during H1 FY27, compared with ₹11.27 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA stood at ₹43.22 crore, while net profit surged to ₹31.04 crore from ₹3.41 crore in H1 FY26.

Healthcare Expansion

Shukra Medtech continues to expand its presence across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical technology, with a focus on building an integrated healthcare business.

The proposed capital infusion could strengthen its financial capacity and support future growth opportunities.

Subject to board approval, the proposal will be placed before shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The preferential issue will also require necessary statutory and regulatory clearances.

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