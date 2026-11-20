New Delhi: Wipro GE Healthcare on Friday announced the appointment of VS Raghavendra Rao as managing director. Rao will also take over as president and CEO of GE HealthCare South Asia, with both appointments effective from 4 January 2027.

He succeeds Chaitanya Sarawate, who is leaving to pursue external opportunities, the company said in a statement. Wipro GE Healthcare operates across medical technology, diagnostics and digital solutions.

Leadership Transition

Rao will report to Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro GE Healthcare Private Ltd, and Catherine Estrampes, chief commercial and growth officer at GE HealthCare.

The two roles give Rao responsibility for Wipro GE Healthcare as managing director and a regional mandate as president and CEO of GE HealthCare South Asia. Both positions will change hands on the same date.

Two Decades At Wipro GE Healthcare

Rao has spent more than two decades at Wipro GE Healthcare. The company said he brings extensive commercial and operational leadership experience to the role, along with knowledge of the healthcare sector, its customers and the business.

His appointment puts a longstanding company executive in charge of the business in India and GE HealthCare’s operations in South Asia. In announcing the appointment, the company highlighted Rao’s familiarity with customers and the market as strengths he brings to the leadership roles.

Premji Highlights India Presence

Premji said Wipro GE Healthcare had built a strong and enduring presence in India. He said Rao’s understanding of the business, customers and market positioned him to build on that foundation.

The chairman’s remarks focused on the company’s established position in India as Rao prepares to take on the wider South Asia remit. Rao takes over from Sarawate in January, bringing experience from both the commercial and operational sides of the business to the dual role.

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