Profit | Representational Image

Mumbai: SFC Environmental Technologies reported a sharp increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27, supported by robust growth in revenue from operations. The company's financial performance reflected significant year-on-year improvement across key revenue and profitability indicators.

The environmental technology company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹21 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, registering a growth of approximately 546% compared with ₹3.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Strong Revenue Growth

SFC Environmental Technologies recorded revenue from operations of ₹162.13 crore during the September quarter, marking a year-on-year increase of 67.84% from ₹96.60 crore.

The company's total income also increased by 63.44% to ₹166.07 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹101.61 crore in the corresponding period last year. The substantial increase in operating revenue contributed to the company's improved financial performance during the second quarter of FY27.

Expenses And Earnings

Total expenses increased by approximately 62.18% to ₹162.99 crore during the September quarter, against ₹100.50 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Despite higher expenditure, the company registered a significant improvement in its reported consolidated net profit on an annual basis. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.24 each for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

₹667 Crore IPO

In another significant corporate development, SFC Environmental Technologies completed its initial public offering (IPO) following the conclusion of the September quarter.

The public issue comprised approximately 2.02 crore equity shares priced at ₹330 apiece, aggregating to ₹667.53 crore. The completion of the IPO marked an important milestone in the company's capital market journey.

Financial Performance In Focus

The September quarter results highlight substantial growth in the company's operating income alongside a sharp rise in reported profitability.

With the completion of its public offering, investor attention is likely to remain focused on the company's upcoming financial results, expenditure management, operational performance and ability to sustain revenue growth in subsequent quarters.

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