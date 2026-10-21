SFC Environmental Technologies IPO Opens October 27, Rs 668 Crore Issue Price Band Fixed At Rs 313–330 Per Share

IPO |

Mumbai: Wastewater treatment solutions provider SFC Environmental Technologies Limited has announced that its Rs 668 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on October 27, 2026. The Mumbai-based company has fixed a price band of Rs 313 to Rs 330 per equity share.

At the upper end of the price band, SFC Environmental Technologies is valued at approximately Rs 3,233 crore.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO Dates And Listing

The public issue will open on October 27 and close on October 29. Anchor investors can participate in the bidding process on October 26.

Shares are expected to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 3, 2026.

IPO Size And Fund Utilisation

The Rs 668 crore IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth Rs 150 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.57 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The company plans to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue towards debt repayment and working capital requirements. Proceeds from the OFS will go to selling shareholders.

SFC Environmental Technologies Business Overview

Established in 2005, SFC Environmental Technologies specialises in wastewater treatment and environmental engineering solutions. The company uses proprietary technologies, including C-Tech, an advanced system designed for sewage and industrial effluent treatment.

Its customers include SMC Infrastructures, Rajkamal Builders Infrastructure, Ramky Infrastructure, EMS and Enviro Infra Engineers.

IPO Reservation For Investors

According to the announced allocation structure, 50 per cent of the IPO is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) will receive a 15 per cent allocation, while 35 per cent is earmarked for retail individual investors.

IPO Lead Managers And Registrar

IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers. MUFG Intime India has been appointed registrar to the public issue.

Investors can review the company's financial performance, valuation and IPO documents before applying.