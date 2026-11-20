Indian Emulsifiers Limited Reports 79% Revenue Growth In H1 FY27 As Capacity Expansion And Diversification Gather Pace | AI

Indian Emulsifiers Limited (NSE: IEML) has reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for the first half of FY27, supported by higher revenue and profitability even as volatility in raw material prices and geopolitical developments continued to affect the specialty chemicals industry.

Revenue from operations climbed 78.62% year-on-year to ₹137.50 crore during H1 FY27, compared with the company's full-year FY26 revenue of ₹159.87 crore. This means Indian Emulsifiers generated nearly 86% of its previous financial year's revenue within the first six months of FY27.

Operating performance also strengthened during the period. EBITDA rose 73.33% to ₹26.59 crore, while profit after tax increased 46.17% to ₹15.01 crore. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 19.34%. The financial performance comes at a time when Indian Emulsifiers is undertaking a broader expansion programme involving additional manufacturing capacity, product development, overseas distribution and entry into new business categories.

Specialty Chemicals Portfolio Supports Business Expansion

Established in 2020, Mumbai-headquartered Indian Emulsifiers operates in the specialty chemicals segment, manufacturing products used across multiple industrial applications. Its manufacturing operations are located at MIDC Lote Parshuram in Maharashtra, where the company has an installed production capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes per annum. The facility also houses an internal research and development centre.

Indian Emulsifiers has developed a portfolio comprising more than 125 specialised chemistries. Its offerings include phosphate esters, imidazolines, amphoterics, esterquats, wax emulsions and other chemical formulations. These products serve industries ranging from personal care and textiles to mining, oil and gas, lubricants, industrial cleaning and food processing. The company has also established an export presence across nine countries.

As part of its longer-term strategy, Indian Emulsifiers is seeking to expand beyond its existing product portfolio by developing application-specific formulations and entering segments that require specialised chemical solutions.

Manufacturing Expansion Remains a Key Investment Priority

Capital investment has emerged as an important component of the company's growth plans. During H1 FY27, Indian Emulsifiers incurred capital expenditure of ₹27.78 crore, with investments directed towards expanding production infrastructure and strengthening its research capabilities.

Work is progressing on a new manufacturing facility at Plot C-3 in the Lote Parshuram MIDC industrial area. Once operational, the unit is expected to contribute an additional 400–500 metric tonnes of monthly manufacturing capacity.

The company is targeting commissioning of the facility before the conclusion of FY27. Separately, Indian Emulsifiers has purchased an adjoining land parcel to support the development of expanded research and quality control facilities. The proposed infrastructure will include additional testing capabilities and a dedicated manufacturing line for food-grade emulsifiers, with an anticipated monthly capacity of approximately 200–250 metric tonnes. The planned investment could allow Indian Emulsifiers to address demand from food manufacturers, a segment where product consistency, quality standards and application-specific requirements play an important role.

Food-Grade Business Opens Another Potential Revenue Stream

Indian Emulsifiers has begun exploring commercial opportunities for its proposed food-grade emulsifier manufacturing operations. In September 2026, the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Spice Lounge Food Works Limited concerning a proposed five-year exclusive offtake arrangement.

Under the proposed terms, Spice Lounge Food Works would procure approximately 200 metric tonnes of emulsifiers each month through a take-or-pay arrangement linked to the upcoming production facility. The indicated volume represents a substantial portion of the proposed food-grade unit's anticipated monthly manufacturing capacity.

However, the agreement remains at the MoU stage and is non-binding. The proposed commercial arrangement will require definitive agreements and successful commissioning of the manufacturing facility before it can translate into actual supplies. The development nevertheless provides an indication of the demand opportunities Indian Emulsifiers is pursuing as it prepares to enter the food-grade specialty chemicals segment.

US Subsidiary Marks Progress in International Distribution

International market development is another area receiving attention from Indian Emulsifiers. Through its wholly owned US subsidiary, Polaris Specialty Chemicals Inc., the company is establishing a distribution platform intended to improve its ability to serve overseas customers. The proposed business model includes local warehousing, customs clearance, inventory management for tanks and totes, customer credit arrangements and last-mile product delivery.

Initially, Polaris is targeting customers operating in oil and gas, water treatment, food-related applications and technical textiles. The subsidiary has already completed its first container shipment, marking an initial operational milestone.

Going forward, its commercial performance will depend on the development of a customer network, repeat orders and the ability to establish reliable distribution operations in the US market. A local distribution presence could help Indian Emulsifiers serve customers more efficiently, although the financial contribution from these activities remains dependent on business development and execution.

Home and Personal Care Business to Extend Product Reach

Beyond industrial chemicals, Indian Emulsifiers is preparing to participate in the downstream Home and Personal Care market. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Spartan Professional Products Private Limited, is being positioned to undertake contract manufacturing for direct-to-consumer brands and retail businesses. The planned portfolio includes everyday consumer categories such as shampoos, body washes, detergents and surface cleaning products.

The subsidiary is also evaluating opportunities to introduce its own range of finished products. This initiative represents a shift from supplying chemical ingredients to manufacturing finished formulations, potentially broadening the company's customer base.

However, commercial success will depend on establishing production capabilities, developing competitive products and securing relationships with consumer brands and retail partners.

Construction Chemicals Among Emerging Business Opportunities

Indian Emulsifiers is also examining opportunities in construction-related chemical applications through its proposed subsidiary, Monarch Infrachem Private Limited. The business is expected to evaluate products such as bitumen emulsions, polymer-modified bitumen and other specialty formulations used in infrastructure and construction activities.

The proposed diversification would build on the company's existing experience in surfactant chemistry and chemical formulation development. With applications in road construction and infrastructure development, the segment represents another potential market for Indian Emulsifiers. The commercial scale and financial contribution of this proposed business will become clearer as development progresses.

Execution of Expansion Plans to Remain in Focus

Following its H1 FY27 financial performance, Indian Emulsifiers enters the second half of the financial year with several operational developments underway. The completion of its new manufacturing facility, scheduled for commissioning by the end of FY27, remains among the company's immediate priorities.

Progress on the proposed food-grade emulsifier unit and the conversion of its preliminary offtake arrangement into a definitive commercial contract will also be important developments.

Meanwhile, the expansion of US distribution operations and the development of downstream consumer and construction chemical businesses could provide additional sources of revenue over the longer term.

Although these initiatives offer opportunities to diversify the company's operations, their eventual contribution will depend on manufacturing readiness, customer acquisition, capacity utilisation and market demand.

For investors tracking Indian Emulsifiers, the coming quarters will provide greater visibility into how effectively the company converts its ongoing capital investments and diversification initiatives into sustained operational and financial performance.