5 IPOs Worth Nearly ₹2,600 Crore To Open Next Week, EAAA India Alternatives & SFC Environmental Lead The Pack

Five IPOs worth nearly Rs 2,600 crore will open next week. |

New Delhi: Five companies are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, aiming to raise nearly Rs 2,600 crore. The upcoming issues include EAAA India Alternatives, SFC Environmental Technologies, M K Sons Fine Jewels, BLS Polymers and Bombay Coated and Special Steels.

The IPOs will open between October 26 and October 29, offering investors opportunities across alternative investments, wastewater treatment, jewellery, polymers and steel processing.

EAAA India Alternatives Leads With Rs 1,200 Crore IPO

EAAA India Alternatives, backed by Edelweiss Financial Services, will open its Rs 1,200-crore IPO on October 26 and close on October 28.

The price band is Rs 1,585–1,665 per share, valuing the company at Rs 10,765 crore at the upper end.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the company will receive no proceeds. It has already raised approximately Rs 360 crore from anchor investors.

SFC Environmental Targets Rs 668 Crore

Wastewater treatment solutions provider SFC Environmental Technologies will launch its Rs 668-crore IPO, closing on October 29.

The price band is Rs 313–330 per share. The issue includes a Rs 150-crore fresh offering and an OFS of up to 1.57 crore shares.

Fresh proceeds will support debt repayment and working capital requirements.

Jewellery And Polymer Companies Join IPO Rush

M K Sons Fine Jewels will open its Rs 275.4-crore IPO on October 28, closing October 30. The price band is Rs 153–162 per share.

Proceeds will support showroom expansion, inventory requirements and debt repayment.

BLS Polymers will launch its Rs 255-crore IPO on October 27, closing October 29. Its price band is Rs 142–150 per share.

The company plans to invest in manufacturing capacity expansion and working capital.

Bombay Coated IPO Opens October 29

Bombay Coated and Special Steels will launch its Rs 183.1-crore IPO on October 29, closing November 2.

Priced at Rs 78–82 per share, the fresh issue will primarily fund debt repayment and equipment acquisition.

The offerings follow a busy primary market, with 104 companies raising over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 2026 so far.