M K Sons Fine Jewels Announces Rs 275.4 Crore IPO Opening On October 28, Jewellery Company's Price Band Set At Rs 153–162 Per Share

M K Sons Fine Jewels |

Mumbai: M K Sons Fine Jewels Ltd has announced the price band for its upcoming Rs 275.4 crore initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 153–162 per equity share.

The jewellery company's public issue will open for subscription on October 28 and close on October 30, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for October 27.

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M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO Details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 1.36 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 34 lakh shares. Promoter Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani will sell shares through the OFS component. Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

How Will IPO Proceeds Be Utilised?

M K Sons Fine Jewels plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to expand its retail presence. The company intends to establish a new jewellery showroom in Maharashtra and expand an existing outlet in Gujarat. A portion of the funds will also be allocated towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings and general corporate requirements.

M K Sons Fine Jewels Business Overview

Established in 2012, the company specialises in designing, manufacturing and retailing fine jewellery. Its product portfolio includes gold, diamond and cubic zirconia jewellery, catering to bridal and contemporary jewellery buyers. Currently, M K Sons Fine Jewels operates five company-owned showrooms across Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

M K Sons Fine Jewels Financial Performance

For the financial year ended March 2026, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 539 crore. Its profit after tax stood at Rs 52 crore during FY26. The upcoming IPO will support the company's retail expansion strategy while helping strengthen its financial position.

Investors will monitor subscription demand when bidding begins on October 28.