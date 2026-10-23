Tonbo Imaging IPO Makes Strong Stock Market Debut With 66% Listing Premium, Shares Open At Rs 1,162 Against Rs 700 Issue Price

IPO |

Mumabi: Shares of Tonbo Imaging India made a strong stock market debut on Friday, listing at a premium of 66 per cent over the IPO issue price of Rs 700, despite weakness in domestic equity markets.

The Bengaluru-based defence electronics company's shares opened at Rs 1,162 on the BSE and Rs 1,160 on the NSE, delivering substantial listing gains to investors.

Tonbo Imaging Share Price On BSE And NSE

On the BSE, Tonbo Imaging shares subsequently declined to Rs 1,059.05, but remained 51.28 per cent above the issue price. Similarly, the stock traded at Rs 1,058.30 on the NSE, maintaining a premium of 51.18 per cent. Following the listing, the company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 6,191.91 crore on the BSE and Rs 6,060.45 crore on the NSE.

Tonbo Imaging IPO Subscription Details

The Rs 852.18 crore initial public offering received overwhelming investor interest, with the issue subscribed nearly 136 times by the final bidding day. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 665–700 per share.

The offering comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.22 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Since there was no fresh issue component, Tonbo Imaging will not receive proceeds from the IPO.

Tonbo Imaging Business And Defence Products

Tonbo Imaging manufactures advanced defence electronics used in surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting and missile guidance applications. Its portfolio includes thermal imaging systems, weapon sights, missile seekers and fire control equipment. As of June 30, 2026, the company had deployed more than 28,000 tactical systems across 24 countries.

Stock Market Weakness Continues

The listing came amid broader market selling, with the Sensex falling 409.06 points to 72,840.33 and Nifty declining 173.65 points to 22,514. Despite intraday profit booking, Tonbo Imaging maintained substantial gains over its IPO issue price.