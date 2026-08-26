 BEL Secures ₹730 Crore Orders, Defence Electronics Pipeline Strengthens
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BEL Secures ₹730 Crore Orders, Defence Electronics Pipeline Strengthens

BEL secures additional orders worth Rs 730 crore across radar, avionics, cyber security, medical electronics, EVMs and other defence and civilian systems since August 10 countrywide.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
BEL Secures ₹730 Crore Orders, Defence Electronics Pipeline Strengthens
BEL secures additional orders worth Rs 730 crore. |

Mumbai: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 730 crore, extending the order inflow reported by the Navratna defence public sector undertaking.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said the contracts had been received since its previous disclosure on 10 August 2026. BEL announced the development in a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE on 26 August.

Broad Order Portfolio

The latest awards cover a wide range of defence, security, healthcare and electoral technology products and services. Major orders include communication equipment, radar systems, avionics and tank subsystems, according to the company.

BEL also received orders for electro-optics, cyber-security solutions, perimeter-security systems and medical electronics. Electronic voting machines, jammers, batteries, spares and services form part of the latest order basket.

The diverse contract mix reflects BEL’s presence across battlefield electronics, surveillance, secure communications and specialised civilian technology. However, the company did not disclose individual order values, customer identities, delivery schedules or the period over which the contracts will be executed.

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Disclosure Follows SEBI Rules

BEL submitted the press release under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. This provision requires listed companies to report material events and information to stock exchanges.

The Rs 730-crore figure represents additional orders received after the company’s last update and should not be read as the value of a single contract. The announcement combines multiple awards spanning equipment, systems, components, support and services.

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Defence Electronics Pipeline

The new business strengthens BEL’s order pipeline across core defence-electronics segments while adding demand from cyber security, medical electronics and election infrastructure. Orders for spares and services also point to continuing support requirements alongside fresh equipment supply.

BEL is a government-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. Its registered office is at Nagavara in Bengaluru. The company did not provide revised guidance on revenue, margins or its total outstanding order book in this announcement at this stage.

Disclaimer: This article is based on BEL’s regulatory disclosure and is intended solely for informational purposes, not investment advice or recommendation.

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