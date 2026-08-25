Oriental Rail Wins ₹1.76 Crore Order, ICF Contract Covers 27 Coach Seat Sets

Oriental Rail Infrastructure wins a Rs 1.76 crore ICF order. |

Mumbai: Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited has secured an order worth Rs 1.76 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a production unit of Indian Railways.

The company disclosed the development in an exchange filing dated August 25, 2026. The order is domestic and must be completed by November 24, 2026.

Order covers 27 seat sets

Under the contract, Oriental Rail Infrastructure will manufacture, supply and install 27 sets of seats for Mainline Electric Multiple Unit coaches.

The order covers one-coach seat sets for MEMU/DMC5/3PH, MEMU/DMC6/3PH and MEMU/NDMC2/3PH coaches. The equipment will be produced according to the technical drawing specified by ICF.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 1,75,86,720, or about Rs 1.76 crore. The contract strengthens the company’s order pipeline in the railway interiors and passenger seating segment.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure supplies several railway products, including seats, berths and interior components used in passenger coaches.

Payment linked to delivery

The payment structure is linked to the supply, inspection and installation of the seat sets.

ICF will release up to 80 percent of the supply value after the company submits proof of the inspection certificate and the Provisional Physical Receipt Certificate.

The remaining 20 percent of the supply value, along with the entire installation charge, will be paid after the consignee receives and accepts the goods.

Final payment will also require an installation certificate issued by the competent authority, according to the exchange filing.

No related-party involvement

Oriental Rail Infrastructure said its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in Integral Coach Factory, the entity awarding the contract.

The transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction. The company made the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

The latest contract adds to Oriental Rail Infrastructure’s Indian Railways business as the national transporter continues upgrading passenger coaches and expanding modern train services across its network.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a company exchange filing and is for information only, not investment advice or recommendation.