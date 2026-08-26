Advait Energy Wins ₹134.62-Crore MPPTCL Order, Project Covers High-Voltage Restoration Systems

Advait Energy Transitions wins a Rs 134.62-crore MPPTCL turnkey order. |

Mumbai: Advait Energy Transitions Limited has secured a turnkey contract worth Rs 134.62 crore, including taxes, from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited (MPPTCL), according to a regulatory filing dated August 25, 2026.

The domestic order covers the design, manufacturing and supply of Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) for extra-high-voltage transmission lines. The systems will be suitable for 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV voltage classes and will be supplied with all required accessories.

The contract was awarded against MPPTCL Tender No. TR-23/2025 in the normal course of business. Advait said the project must be completed within 18 months.

Why ERS Matters?

Emergency Restoration Systems are temporary transmission structures used to restore electricity networks after towers or lines are damaged. Such systems can help utilities resume power transmission while permanent repair or reconstruction work continues.

The order strengthens Advait’s position in the power transmission infrastructure segment and gives the company a sizeable domestic project for execution over the next year and a half. Its scope spans design through manufacturing and final supply, making it an end-to-end assignment.

Disclosure Details

Advait disclosed the contract under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The company said the order-awarding authority is a domestic entity. It also indicated that neither its promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in MPPTCL. The transaction does not fall within the related-party framework, according to the filing.

Advait Energy Transitions was formerly known as Advait Infratech Limited. Its shares are listed on the BSE under scrip code 543230 and on the National Stock Exchange under the symbol ADVAIT.

The latest contract adds to the company’s executable order pipeline and is expected to support revenue visibility during the stipulated 18-month delivery period. Execution will remain central, given the specialised engineering requirements across three voltage classes and the need to supply complete ERS packages with accessories under the contract.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a company filing and is for information only; investors should seek professional advice before investing.