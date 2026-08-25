Suzlon Secures 250 MW Torrent Order, Partnership Crosses 1.3 GW

Suzlon has won a 250 MW wind order from Torrent Green Energy. | File Photo

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy has secured a new 250 MW wind energy order from Torrent Green Energy, taking the cumulative partnership between the two companies to 1,306 MW.

The latest contract is the sixth order placed by Torrent with Suzlon. Their wind energy partnership now covers Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Turbine Supply And Services

Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply 76 units of its flagship S144 wind turbine generators, each with a rated capacity of 3.3 MW.

The company will also undertake grid integration and provide long-term operations and maintenance services for the project.

The order strengthens Suzlon’s presence in Madhya Pradesh, which the company described as an emerging growth market for wind energy in India.

FY27 Orders Cross 1.1 GW

Suzlon said it has secured more than 1.1 GW of new orders so far in FY27, reflecting continued demand for its wind energy solutions.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, said the company measures success through partnerships that endure and expand over time.

He said Torrent Green Energy has been a valued partner for more than a decade and has now become one of Suzlon’s largest customer partnerships.

Tanti added that trust in the renewable energy sector is built through consistent performance, while long-term partnerships provide the confidence required to develop India’s energy future.

Madhya Pradesh Presence Expands

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group, said customer confidence remained the company’s biggest strength, as reflected in the 1.1 GW of fresh orders received during FY27.

Suzlon reported revenue exceeding $1.75 billion in FY26 and a market capitalisation of more than $8 billion as of June 30, 2026.

The Pune-headquartered renewable energy company has installed over 22,000 MW of wind energy capacity across 17 countries.

Its businesses span wind, solar and storage technology, renewable energy development, project execution and asset management. Suzlon’s turbine portfolio covers platforms ranging from 2.x MW to 6.x MW, alongside integrated renewable energy solutions for utilities, independent power producers and commercial and industrial customers.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a company filing and is for informational purposes only, not investment or independent financial advice.