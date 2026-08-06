RRP Electronics To Acquire Vital Electronics, Deal Adds ₹90 Crore Order Book

RRP Electronics plans to acquire Vital Electronics by March 2028. |

Mumbai: RRP Electronics Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding and a term sheet to acquire 100 percent of Vital Electronics Private Limited, an established electronics manufacturing services company.

The deal is expected to add Rs 90 crore to RRP Electronics’ order book while strengthening its semiconductor and electronics manufacturing operations in India.

Wider Manufacturing Reach

RRP Electronics currently focuses on outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP).

The proposed acquisition will help the company expand beyond semiconductor packaging into the manufacturing of complete electronic systems. It is part of RRP’s plan to build an integrated semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Vital’s Capabilities

Vital Electronics provides end-to-end contract manufacturing services. Its operations include printed circuit board assembly, surface-mount technology, electromechanical assembly, product testing and system integration.

The company also offers strategic sourcing, concurrent engineering, customised packaging and complete box-build solutions.

Integrated Value Chain

The acquisition will create a manufacturing chain extending from semiconductor packaging to fully assembled electronic products.

RRP Electronics will manufacture and package semiconductor devices, while Vital Electronics will place these chips on printed circuit boards and build finished electronic systems.

The combined business will serve customers across defence, automotive, industrial, telecom and consumer electronics sectors, among other growing markets.

Forward Integration

Adding circuit-board assembly and system-integration capabilities will support RRP Electronics’ forward-integration strategy.

The company expects the transaction to create an in-house ecosystem that can use RRP-manufactured semiconductor devices in a broader range of finished products. It also expects its revenue outlook over the next three years to improve following the acquisition.

Acquisition Roadmap

RRP Electronics plans to acquire Vital Electronics’ entire equity holding in four tranches.

Under the agreed roadmap, RRP aims to secure a 50 percent stake by March 2027. It plans to complete the remaining acquisition by March 2028.

The transaction remains subject to agreed business milestones and relevant regulatory approvals.

Merger Planned

After completing the acquisition, RRP intends to integrate and merge Vital Electronics with one of the RRP Group’s listed entities.

The proposed merger will require corporate, statutory and regulatory clearances before it can be completed.