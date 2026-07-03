RRP Defense Bags ₹64.31 Crore BEL Order, Wins Contract To Supply Advanced Day Scopes

RRP Defense Ltd has received a significant purchase order worth Rs 64.31 crore. |

Mumbai: RRP Defense Ltd announced on Friday, 3 July 2026, that it has secured a purchase order valued at Rs 64.31 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Machilipatnam Unit. The order is for the supply of 16,035 units of VARDHANA X6: DAY SCOPE and its associated components.

Delivery Schedule

The company will execute the order in three lots. The first lot of 9,275 units is to be supplied within seven months of the purchase order date. The second lot of 4,500 units is due by 27 June 2027, and the final lot of 2,260 units by 27 December 2027. Deliveries are permitted on a staggered basis, with a minimum lot size of 1,000 units.

Indigenous Manufacturing Mandate

This order represents the first instance under the 100 percent Indigenous Mandate where RRP Defense has secured a complete Transfer of Technology (ToT) licence from Meprolight, Israel. This licence grants RRP Defense exclusivity for manufacturing and assembly in the Indian region.

Order Details

The total consideration for this purchase order is Rs 64,31,00,000.05, which includes GST, the company reported. Bharat Electronics Limited is a Government of India Enterprise.

Company Background

RRP Defense Limited was formerly known as Euro Asia Exports Limited. Rajendra Kamalakant Chodankar is the company's managing director.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.