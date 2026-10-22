Gujarat GST Collection Jumps 35% To Rs 8,167 Crore In September, State Revenue Growth Surpasses National Average

Gujarat GST Collection Jumps 35% |

Gandhinagar: Gujarat recorded a sharp 35 per cent year-on-year increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in September 2026, with revenue reaching Rs 8,167 crore despite reductions in GST rates.

The state had collected Rs 6,050 crore during the corresponding month last year, according to figures shared by Gujarat government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani following Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

Gujarat GST Growth Beats National Average

Gujarat's GST revenue growth significantly outpaced the national GST collection growth rate of 14.7 per cent during September.

The state's 35 per cent increase was more than double the national growth rate, highlighting stronger tax collections despite recent rate reductions.

The Gujarat government attributed the performance to favourable business conditions, industrial activity and improved voluntary tax compliance.

Gujarat GST Revenue Rises 29% In First Half

During April-September 2026, Gujarat collected Rs 49,858 crore in GST revenue, compared with Rs 38,540 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

This represents a year-on-year increase of 29 per cent, reflecting sustained growth in the state's tax receipts.

GST remained the largest contributor to the Gujarat Tax Department's overall revenue during September.

VAT, Electricity Duty Add To Revenue

Apart from GST, Gujarat generated Rs 2,930 crore through Value Added Tax (VAT) collections.

Electricity duty contributed Rs 1,102 crore, while professional tax collections stood at Rs 24 crore.

Together, these taxes generated Rs 12,222 crore for the state Tax Department during September 2026.

GST Rate Cuts Fail To Slow Collections

The state government highlighted that GST collections continued growing despite reductions in tax rates.

Officials credited Gujarat's industrial ecosystem, business-friendly environment and taxpayer cooperation for supporting revenue growth.

The government maintained that its focus on economic activity and voluntary compliance would continue strengthening Gujarat's revenue performance and economic development.