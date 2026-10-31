MP’s Gwalior-Chambal Transport Company To Issue 1 Lakh Equity Shares Worth ₹10 Lakh Under Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva, Nine Directors Approved | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the board of directors of Gwalior-Chambal Yatri Parivahan Seva Limited was held here on Friday. At the meeting, it was decided to issue one lakh equity shares to collect Rs 10 lakh, said officials.

The state government, following a Cabinet decision on April 1, 2025, had approved the formation of this company, along with its administrative structure, financial management and operational framework.

Abhishek Chaudhary, Gwalior municipal commissioner was appointed as the executive director of the company. The meeting was held at Mantralaya and was chaired by the company's chairman Manish Singh.

All members of the board of directors attended including Gwalior district collector Ruchika Chauhan and Gwalior Industrial Development Corporation CEO Anisha Srivastava.

All district collectors and chief executive officers of the district panchayats from the Gwalior-Chambal division joined the meeting virtually.

At the meeting, the board of directors approved the appointment of nine nominated directors in addition to the executive director representing Gwalior Development Authority (GDA), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Rural Engineering Service and administrative officials from the districts of Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Ashoknagar.

This decision will ensure the participation of various districts and relevant departments in the company's operations and facilitate improved administrative coordination at the regional level.