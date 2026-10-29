Carbide Guns Now Banned Across Bhopal District Ahead Of Diwali | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district administration has banned the manufacture, sale, distribution, storage, display and transportation of carbide guns across rural areas ahead of Diwali, citing risks to public safety, as they were already banned in 2025, particularly in the city area.

In an order issued on Thursday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bhopal collector Priyank Mishra prohibited carbide guns and similar devices that generate explosive gas through a chemical reaction between calcium carbide and water.

According to the order, these devices can cause ruptured eardrums, eye injuries, loss of eyesight, severe burns and other serious injuries. Violators will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Calcium carbide may be sold in rural areas for legitimate agricultural and industrial purposes. However, sellers must maintain records of buyers, addresses, quantities and intended uses. Sales for other purposes, including to children and ordinary individuals for misuse, are prohibited under the order.

Sarang seeks statewide action against offline and online sales

MP's sports minister Vishwas Sarang has urged the state government to crack down on their sale and has written a letter to the chief secretary on Thursday and called for immediate restrictions on the offline and online sale of carbide guns and chemicals used to manufacture them.

The minister said such products remain easily accessible through local markets, e-commerce platforms and social media groups despite the risk of serious injuries to children and young people. Citing previous incidents, Sarang said more than 300 people, mostly children, were injured in carbide gun-related accidents across Madhya Pradesh during last year's Diwali, including around 186 in Bhopal alone.

He urged the police and revenue departments to conduct intensive inspections, prevent home deliveries in Bhopal and initiate punitive action against those violating the restrictions. The district administration's current order specifically covers rural areas of Bhopal district, while Sarang has sought broader action against online sales and distribution.

Rural police crack down on carbide guns

Bhopal Rural police have restricted the manufacture, sale, distribution, storage, display and transportation of carbide guns and devices that generate gas using calcium carbide to cause explosions. The prohibitory order has been issued citing potential threats to public safety and peace. Parents have been urged to keep children away from such equipment, while vendors have been directed to follow the prohibitory order, with a warning of action in case of violations.