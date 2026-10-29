Teacher Aspirants Block Road, Bang Steel Plates Demanding Appointment Letters In Bhopal | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Primary teacher recruitment candidates staged a protest at Board Office Square in Bhopal, demanding the immediate release of appointment letters and joining dates.

The protesters, who are merit-listed candidates for the Primary Teacher Class-3 recruitment, blocked the road, banged steel plates and raised slogans against the delay in appointments.

The protest caused traffic disruption in the area as a large number of candidates gathered on the road to press their demands.

#WATCH | Primary Teacher Recruitment Candidates Stage Protest At Bhopal's Board Office Square Demanding Immediate Release Of Appointment Letters, Joining Dates #Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/U1NEtC5Eh6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 29, 2026

Candidates Lie On Road As Police Try To Clear Traffic

When police tried to clear the road and restore traffic movement, the protesters lay down on the road and held each other's hands to prevent their removal.

A scuffle also broke out between police personnel and the candidates during the protest.

Police later detained several protesters to clear the road. However, the candidates began singing the national anthem as they were being taken into custody.

The protesters said they had cleared the recruitment process and were waiting for their appointment letters and joining instructions.

भोपाल में नियुक्ति पत्र की मांग को लेकर शिक्षक अभ्यर्थियों ने किया चक्काजाम। सड़क पर लेटकर थालियां बजाईं। पुलिस से धक्का-मुक्की हुई, कई प्रदर्शनकारी हिरासत में लिए गए। #Bhopal #TeacherProtest #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #TeacherRecruitment #PeoplesUpdate https://t.co/B1o6xHVf7P — People's Update (@PeoplesUpdate) October 29, 2026

Candidates Raise Questions Over Recruitment Rules

The protesting candidates also raised concerns over Clause 49 of the recruitment rules and conditions related to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) qualification.

They demanded that the state government clarify these conditions and take an immediate decision regarding their appointments.

The candidates warned that their agitation would continue until the government took concrete steps to issue appointment letters and allow them to join duty.

This was not the first protest by the teacher aspirants in Bhopal.

Around 22 days ago, candidates had staged a similar protest at MP Nagar Square, blocking traffic for nearly four hours.

Despite their earlier demonstration, the candidates claimed that their demands remained unresolved, forcing them to return to the streets.

The latest protest highlighted growing frustration among teacher recruitment candidates over the delay in appointments.