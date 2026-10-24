Bhopal Misrod School Students Protest Again, Demand Teacher Babita Kushwaha's Suspension; Allege Political Influence Behind Delayed Inquiry | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Government Higher Secondary School in Misrod staged a protest on Friday, demanding action against teacher Babita Kushwaha, alleging that no action has been taken on their complaint so far.

According to the students, they had staged a similar protest on October 5, demanding the teacher's suspension.

At the time, the district education officer had transferred the teacher and assured them that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken.

However, the students alleged that despite being given additional time to complete the inquiry, the education department has not taken any concrete action.

They staged another protest to express their dissatisfaction with the delay and questioned the inquiry process.

The students demanded an impartial investigation and time-bound action in accordance with the assurances given earlier. They also alleged that the teacher was using political influence to affect the inquiry.