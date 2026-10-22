‘Poore Bhopal Mein Aag Laga Dunga...' Hindu Utsav Committee President Warns Police Over DJ Challan During Durga Visarjan Chal Samaroh

‘Poore Bhopal Mein Aag Lag Jayegi’: Hindu Utsav Committee President Warns Police Over DJ Challan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video from Bhopal drew attention, after a heated argument broke out between the Hindu Utsav Committee and police officials over a DJ challan. In the video, Hindu Utsav Committee President Chandrashekhar Tiwari warned that any disruption to even a single tableau and DJ could trigger unrest across Bhopal. The incident reportedly took place during the Durga idol immersion celebrations (Durga Visarjan Chal Samaroh) in Bhopal, when several tableaux accompanied by DJs were moving through the city. The confrontation began over police action concerning a DJ challan, leading to a heated exchange between Tiwari and officials present at the spot.

During the argument, Tiwari strongly objected to the police action and warned that any interference with the tableaux or DJs could lead to serious consequences across the city.

According to the viral footage, Tiwari said, "Mere ladke... ek bhi jhaanki ko agar disturb hua to poore Bhopal mein aag laga dunga... aag lag jayegi!" ("My boys... if even one tableau is disturbed, the whole of Bhopal will be on fire... it will be on fire!")

The remarks were made amid the disagreement over the DJ challan during the immersion procession. Tiwari's warning became the centre of attention after the video surfaced online and began circulating on social media.

The footage captures the tense exchange between the Hindu Utsav Committee president and police officials as the dispute over the procession intensified.

The incident has drawn attention to the confrontation between the organisers and police during the religious celebrations. Tiwari's remarks, particularly his warning about unrest across Bhopal, have become the focus of discussions surrounding the viral video.

The video continues to circulate on social media, bringing attention to the dispute over the DJ challan during the Durga immersion procession.