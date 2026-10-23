Bhopal Teen Stabbed 3-4 Times On Way To Goddess Idol Immersion Procession; 3 Injured In Separate Attack Over Liquor Money | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old school student was critically injured after being stabbed three to four times by a man near Barfi House on Hamidia Road while on the way to an idol immersion procession in the early hours of Thursday.

In a separate incident in Nishatpura, three men were injured after being assaulted with pipes and sticks over a refusal to pay for alcohol. The cases in both incidents were registered on Friday.

According to police, the teenager, a resident of the Chhola Mandir area, was on his way to the procession at 2 am when Gulshan, a resident, allegedly began abusing him. When the teenager objected, Gulshan attacked him with a knife.

People present in the procession tried to intervene, but the suspect allegedly stabbed the teenager three to four times before they could stop him. The injured student was rushed to hospital.

Following information from the hospital, police registered a case of attempted murder against Gulshan.

Preliminary information suggests that the two had an earlier dispute over the organisation of the procession. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In the second incident, three men were injured after two men and their associates allegedly assaulted them with pipes and sticks in the Nishatpura area around 1.30 am on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Shubham Rajak was standing near his house when Ajit, Bunty and their associates allegedly demanded money from him to buy alcohol. When he refused, they abused and assaulted him.

Hearing Shubham's cries, his brother Akash Rajak, who works in the private sector, and another young man rushed to help him. The suspects allegedly attacked them as well, leaving all three injured.