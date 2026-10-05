Bhopal School Students Protest Against Physics Teacher, Allege Corporal Punishment, Bribe To Pass Exams | VIDEO

Bhopal School Students Protest Against Physics Teacher, Allege Assault, Money Taken To Pass Exams | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of a government school in Bhopal's Misrod area staged a protest against a Physics teacher on Monday, alleging that she beat students with an iron pipe and took bribe in exchange of passing students in exams. The students levelled several serious allegations against teacher Babita Kushwaha. Acting on the matter, the school administration appointed another teacher, Renuka Srivastava, as a replacement of Kushwaha.

Students Allege Assault

According to the protesting students, the teacher allegedly beat children with an iron pipe, even when some of them were sick or injured.

A girl student said, “Bacchon ko lohe ki pipe se maara tha, bacche bimar bhi the phir bhi... Jo bacche paper dete hain wo class ke bacche hi check karte hain... Babita Ma’am yahan par 30 saal se hain... wo Physics padhati hain.”

(She beat students with an iron pipe even when they were ill. The answer sheets of students appearing for examinations are also checked by students of the same class. Babita Ma'am has been here for around 30 years and teaches Physics.)

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Misrod Govt School Students Demand Removal Of Physics Teacher, Allege Corporal Punishment, Bribe For Passing Students In Exams #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Misrod https://t.co/nmoeNZX4RF — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 5, 2026

Money Taken To Pass Students

The students further alleged that money was collected from children in return for helping them pass examinations.

The girl further alleged, “Bacchon se paise liye jate hain pass karwane ke liye... aur bahar se koi aake dhamki de raha hai ki bahar se aake jo chaar madam khadi hain na hum unka bhi transfer karwa denge.”

(Money is taken from students to help them pass examinations. An outsider is also threatening us, saying that he will get the four women teachers standing here transferred as well.)

‘Ek Kachori Do Samosa, Babita Ma’am Ka Kya Bharosa’

Several videos of the protest surfaced on social media on Monday and were widely circulated.

The students could be heard raising the slogan, “Ek Kachori Do Samosa, Babita Ma’am Ka Kya Bharosa,” while carrying several placards.

The protest created tension on the school premises as students raised concerns over the teacher's alleged conduct.

The allegations made by the students could not be independently verified, and an official response from the school administration was awaited.