 ‘Maasab Ke Liye Hai...,’ Children Spotted Carrying Liquor Bottle For Government School Teacher In MP's Chhatarpur | VIDEO
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‘Maasab Ke Liye Hai...,’ Children Spotted Carrying Liquor Bottle For Government School Teacher In MP's Chhatarpur | VIDEO

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Hyderabad village has been accused of drinking alcohol at school and allegedly asking minor students to bring liquor for him. Videos show minors carrying a liquor bottle and referring to “Maasab”. An audio clip allegedly contains a threat linked to the video. Villagers have sought an inquiry and strict action.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
‘Maasab Ke Liye Hai...,’ Children Spotted Carrying Liquor Bottle For Government School Teacher In MP's Chhatarpur | VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A government school teacher has been accused of drinking alcohol on school premises and asking minor students to bring liquor for him.

The teacher, Bhagwandas Ahirwar, is posted at Government Middle School in Hyderabad village under the Bamnour cluster.

According to villagers, a minor student was spotted holding a liquor bottle.

Villagers have alleged that the teacher reaches the school after drinking alcohol and, instead of teaching students, he sends them to buy him booze from the shop.

A video has surfaced on social media showing minors putting a liquor bottle in their pocket and mentioning “Maasab,” allegedly referring to the (Master) teacher for whom they were taking the liquor.

Watch the VIDEO below :

This matter has raised further concern as villagers have alleged that minor students are able to get alcohol from a liquor shop near the school.

They have demanded an inquiry into the teacher's role and questioned supply of liquor to minors.

An Audio Clip

An audio recording has also surfaced after the videos went viral. It allegedly contains a phone call in which the teacher's wife is heard threatening the person who recorded the video.

The caller is alleged to have threatened to shoot the person. The audio has not been independently verified.

Villagers have demanded an inquiry into the videos, the teacher's conduct and the way the school is being run.

District Education Officer PK Raikwar said that an inquiry will be conducted if a complaint is received.

He added that action will be taken against the teacher as per rules if the allegations are found to be true.

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