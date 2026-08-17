 Several Injured After Nag Panchami Rush Triggers Stampede-Like Situation Near Harsiddhi Temple In Ujjain; 'Rumour,' Says Temple Committee| VIDEO
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HomeIndoreSeveral Injured After Nag Panchami Rush Triggers Stampede-Like Situation Near Harsiddhi Temple In Ujjain; 'Rumour,' Says Temple Committee| VIDEO

Several Injured After Nag Panchami Rush Triggers Stampede-Like Situation Near Harsiddhi Temple In Ujjain; 'Rumour,' Says Temple Committee| VIDEO

A heavy rush of devotees on Nag Panchami triggered a stampede-like situation near Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Monday. Around 13 devotees were reportedly taken to Ujjain District Hospital by relatives and security personnel. A video showed devotees pushing amid the crowd surge. However, temple committee member Pratham Kaushik dismissed reports of a stampede, calling them rumours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Several Injured After Nag Panchami Rush Triggers Stampede-Like Situation Near Harsiddhi Temple In Ujjain; 'Rumour,' Says Temple Committee| VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of Nag Panchami triggered a stampede-like situation near Mahakal Temple premises in Ujjain on Monday. Reports suggest around 13 devotees were rushed to Ujjain District Hospital by their family members and security personnel.

A video shows devotees pushing each other as the crowd surged towards the barricades amid the heavy rush.

However, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee' member Pratham Kaushik refuted it as a 'rumour'. He asserted that there is no stampede-like situation in temple.

"Some news channels and social media handles are running false news of stampede-like situation near Mahakal temple premises. There are proper arrangements here and it is a smooth road for devotees," Kaushik said.

According to videos posted by ANI, the devotees are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Doctors are keeping a close watch on their condition.

The heavy rush was seen in the Mahakal Temple area and on the roads around it as devotees arrived in large numbers for the special darshan of Lord Mahakal and Nagchandreshwar.

Around 5.50 lakh devotees have visited the temple so far.

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