300+ Guards Jump Together On Ujjain Footbridge To Test Its Strength Ahead Of Nag Panchami Rush | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An unusual safety test was carried out at the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex in Ujjain on Sunday.

More than 300 security guards jumped together on a 91-foot-long concrete overbridge for around 10 minutes.

The test was conducted to check whether the bridge could handle the movement and weight of a large crowd ahead of Nag Panchami.

A video of the safety test shows the entire bridge filled with security guards. The guards were divided into two lanes, with male guards standing in one lane and female guards in the other. They can be seen jumping together for around 10 minutes as part of the test.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Temple opens once a year

The foot overbridge was constructed in 2022 to help devotees reach the Nagchandreshwar Temple.

The temple opens only once a year for 24 hours on Nag Panchami, leading to a huge rush of devotees.

The exercise was conducted to check the bridge's ability to handle heavy and continuous movement.

The festival is expected to draw a major crowd to Ujjain this year as Nag Panchami falls on the third Monday of Sawan. Along with the Nagchandreshwar Temple, devotees are also expected to visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple in large numbers.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: On the occasion of Nag Panchami, coinciding with a Monday in the holy month of Shravan, the doors of the Nagchandreshwar Temple atop the Mahakaleshwar Temple have been opened. The temple opens only once a year for 24 hours on Nag Panchami.… pic.twitter.com/4vT4hggjYR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 16, 2026

The administration has put several crowd-control and safety measures in place to manage the rush.

The foot overbridge is expected to help authorities move devotees safely and smoothly towards the Nagchandreshwar Temple during the festival.