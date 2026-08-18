Government School Roof Collapses During Work Hours In MP's Morena; VIDEO Shows Damp Walls & Ceilings Amid Rains

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A part of the roof of a government primary school collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Government Primary School Tudila, under the Gujrana Jan Shiksha Kendra and Baghel cluster in Pahargarh development block.

A serious accident was averted as no students were inside the classroom at the time.

The roof of a room used as an office suddenly collapsed, causing panic at the school. The incident has raised concerns over the poor condition of the school infrastructure.

A video has surfaced showing the collapsed roof lying over cupboards and chairs, with debris scattered across the floor.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Ceiling Plaster Collapses At Govt School In Morena Amid Heavy Rains; All Evacuated #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/kpYpG3sEEj — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 18, 2026

According to information, teachers were present on the school premises when the roof came down. However, they narrowly escaped and no one was injured.

Fortunately, the incident happened around the time school was ending, and no students were inside the room. The accident could have been serious if students had been present or playing nearby.

The incident has now raised questions about the safety of the school building.

Local residents and parents said that timely inspection and repairs could have prevented the roof from collapsing.

They have urged education department officials to inspect the school building immediately and identify weak and damaged parts. They also demanded that the damaged sections be repaired or rebuilt where needed.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of students and teachers and the maintenance of government school buildings.

Ceiling plaster fell in the children’s ward at Gwalior hospital

A portion of plaster fell from the ceiling at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, injuring a two-and-a-half-month-old baby in the children’s ward, as reported on August 12.

According to the information, the incident occurred at Kamlaraja Hospital in Gwalior and raised serious concerns about the condition of medical facilities in the state.

The baby suffered an injury to her leg when the plaster fell. The incident took place in the hospital’s children’s ward.