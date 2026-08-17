Jabalpur Man Stabs 21-Year-Old Co-Worker To Death At Bar Kitchen, Accused Continued To Cook As She Screamed In Pain | Disturbing VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cook allegedly stabbed 21-year-old co-worker to death at a bar's kitchen in Jabalpur. What was even more disturbing was that the accused continued to fry the snacks even as the victim yelled in pain.

The incident took place in Jabalpur's Damoh Naka area on August 14, and its CCTV footage surfaced on social media three days later on Monday.

The viral clip shows the man attacking the woman multiple times with a knife following an apparent dispute.

The footage shows the man and the woman appearing to argue before he attacks her with a knife. The footage shows him stabbing her four times.

After the attack, the man stepped aside as the woman lay on the floor in pain, while he continued working.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

21-Year-Old Woman Di*s After Co-Worker Stabs Her Multiple Times While Working At Bar In #Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/qsu9vl7tWj — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 17, 2026

The woman, who worked at the bar, was seriously injured in the attack. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

Gohalpur police have arrested the woman's co-worker in connection with the murder. Police are questioning him to find out the reason behind the attack and what happened before the incident.

Family Seeks Probe Into Bar Management

Even after the arrest, the woman's family staged a protest by placing her body on the road. They demanded that the role of the bar management and the security arrangements at the venue also be investigated.

The family alleged that there were not enough safety arrangements for women working at the bar. They also sought an inquiry into the staff present at the time of the incident.

Local leader Balkrishna Choudhary supported the family's demand and asked authorities to investigate the role of the bar operator, staff and security personnel.

SDM Pankaj Mishra reached the spot and spoke to the family. He assured them of a fair investigation and said action would be taken based on the facts found during the probe.

Police said the main accused has already been arrested and other aspects of the case, including the bar's security arrangements and the management's role, are also being investigated.