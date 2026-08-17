Shocker! Bhopal's 17-Year-Old Murdered; ₹2 Crore Promised For Sending Body Part Abroad | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking development has emerged in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, with police suspecting that he was allegedly targeted after minors were promised around ₹2 crore for sending a body part abroad.

The teenager, a resident of Shahjahanabad, was the only son in his family. He sold pens and notebooks around Moti Masjid, Iqbal Maidan and nearby areas, and his earnings helped support his family.

He went missing from the Iqbal Maidan area on August 6. His family filed a missing person complaint, following which police began searching for him.

Five days later, on August 11, his body was recovered from Chhota Talab. Due to the condition of the body, it could not be identified immediately. His family identified him on August 14 from his clothes and footwear. Police then registered a murder case.

Minor suspect detained

On Sunday, Talaiya police detained a minor suspect based on information received from an informer.

During questioning, police reportedly learned about the alleged murder and the removal of a part of the teenager’s body.

Around 13 people, including minors, are being questioned. Police have also detained suspects identified as Zoheb and Neha.

According to police sources, some people allegedly lured minors by claiming that a particular body part could be sent abroad and fetch around ₹2 crore.

The victim was allegedly taken to an isolated location on the promise of help. Police suspect that the body part was to be handed over to others and sent abroad through Delhi.

The missing body part has not yet been recovered. Police have conducted searches at several locations, including areas around Chhota Talab.

Meanwhile, another 17-year-old boy has alleged that the suspects tried to kill him as well. He claimed they attempted to strangle him and showed him a weapon, but he managed to escape.

Police are verifying the allegations and investigating the suspected conspiracy.

Further arrests are likely based on the evidence gathered.