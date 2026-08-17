ASI Opens Fire Over Land Dispute, One Killed, Three Injured; Cop Arrested In MP’s Rajgarh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire during a dispute over a plot of land in Iklara village of Rajgarh district on Sunday afternoon, killing one person and injuring three others. Police have arrested ASI Dilip Kumbhkar.

A video purportedly showing him firing shots with a rifle has also surfaced on social media.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Mohbe, who died during treatment in Shujalpur.

Three brothers Satish Jatav, Mukesh Jatav and Santosh Jatav were also injured in the firing. Satish and Mukesh are undergoing treatment in the ICU, while Santosh was discharged after receiving primary treatment.

According to reports, Deepak had been negotiating to purchase a plot of land from a widow, Gulabbai Sharma. He alleged that Kumbhkar had purchased the adjoining land and had also allegedly encroached upon Gulabbai's plot.

A complaint regarding the alleged encroachment had been lodged at Iklara police outpost.

Santosh said Deepak had gone to Talen police station on August 13 to inquire about the complaint, where Kumbhkar allegedly threatened to shoot him.

On Sunday, when Deepak reached the disputed plot, an argument broke out between him and the ASI.

Satish, Mukesh and Santosh allegedly tried to intervene, following which Kumbhkar opened fire resulting in bullet injuries to Deepak, Mukesh and Satish. ASI Kumbhkar is presently posted in Shajapur district since 2021.

Talen police station in-charge Dharmveer Palaia said Kumbhkar has been arrested and a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against him and the weapon has also been seized.