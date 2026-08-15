Excise Teams Raid Liquor Shops After Illegal Sales Reported At Some Places In Bhopal Despite Dry Day Observed On August 15

Dry Day Crackdown: Bhopal Excise Teams Raid Outlets, Seize Liquor Stock | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All 85 liquor shops in Bhopal remained closed on Saturday as the city observed a dry day on Independence Day.

However, after receiving information about liquor being sold at some locations, the Excise Department conducted raids at several places.

According to reports, officials formed eight teams from different circles and deployed them across the city to check violations.

The teams also conducted sting operations at several liquor shops, recording videos on mobile phones before taking action.

Excise team led by Manish Dwivedi raided a liquor outlet in Malviya Nagar and seized three boxes of liquor from the spot.

A man identified as Shailesh Singh was also caught while allegedly selling liquor.

Officials said the raids were carried out to ensure strict compliance with the dry-day restrictions.