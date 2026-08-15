Fed Up Of Relationship Drama, 24-Year-Old BDS Student Hangs Himself To Death Using Girlfriend's Stole In Bhopal

24-Year-Old BDS Student Dies By Hanging Using Girlfriend's Stole In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man hanged himself to death, using his girlfriend’s stole, in the Piplani area of Bhopal on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Jaiswal, a second-year BDS student who had been living in the city for nearly two years.

According to preliminary information, Sunil's family became concerned on Friday evening when he did not respond to their calls. They contacted his friends and asked them to check on him.

The friends reached his rented room later that night and found the door locked from inside. After looking through a window, they reportedly saw Sunil hanging inside the room and informed the police.

Police reached the spot, inspected the room and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The body was handed over to the family on Saturday afternoon following the autopsy. The room has been sealed, while police are examining Sunil's mobile phone, contacts and other circumstantial evidence.

No suicide note has been recovered so far

Sunil was originally from Sidhi district. His father, Jaganlal Jaiswal, works as a private railway contractor. Sunil was the younger of two brothers.

His maternal uncle, Raj, said Sunil had been facing difficulties in his relationship with his girlfriend in recent days and had previously spoken about the issue.

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However, police are investigating all possible angles, and the exact circumstances behind his death are yet to be established.