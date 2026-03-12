Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide After Alleged Threats From Wife, In-Laws; Kin Allege Threats And Abuse | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old crane operator allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in the Itkhedi area late Wednesday night after being threatened by his wife and in-laws. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The deceased, identified as Keshav Dhanuk, was a resident of Jagdishpur and had married Krishna about four years ago. Family members found his body hanging early Thursday morning and informed the police.

Before taking the step, Keshav reportedly sent a message to his brother and wife stating that he was ending his life because of Krishna and that she was responsible for his death.

Keshav’s family alleged that Krishna was in a relationship with another man, and the couple frequently argued over the issue.

They also claimed that Krishna often stayed at her parental home for several days and that her mother and elder sister would call Keshav and verbally abuse him, threatening to implicate him in false cases and send him to jail.

The family has submitted four audio clips to the police in which Krishna, her mother and her sister are allegedly heard abusing and threatening Keshav. Police said the recordings have been taken as evidence, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.