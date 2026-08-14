Grand Tiranga Yatra Taken Out In Bhopal On Independence Day Eve; CM Mohan Yadav, MLA Rameshwar Sharma Join Rally In Gypsy— VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mssive Tiranga Yatra was held in Bhopal on the eve of Independence Day on Friday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Rameshwar Sharma led the rally in a gypsy, proudly holding Tricolour .

This is said to be one of the longest Tiranga Yatras in Bhopal, starting from Kolar and concluding at Sant Hirdaram Nagara, Bairagrah, covering the distance of 32km.

A large crowd gathered for the rally, with people seen carrying the national flag as the yatra moved through the area.

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The Tiranga Yatra was held as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Several people in the crowd were seen walking with flags in their hands and raising slogans during the rally.

After the yatra, CM Mohan Yadav reached Mother Teresa School, where he addressed the gathering and interacted with students on the school premises.

Yadav spoke about the Tiranga Yatra and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative. He said that such yatras were being organised across the country from August 9 to August 14.

He expressed happiness at seeing the Tricolour being carried “on land, on water, underwater and even in space.” He added that India, as the world’s largest democracy, was standing strong before the world.

Residents Hold Tiranga Yatra In Swollen Narmada River

Residents, despite the warning, held a Tiranga Yatra in the swollen Narmada waters. Participants ranging from 5-year-old children to 80-year-old citizens were seen holding the Tricolour flag while standing in shoulder-deep water. The yatra was conducted from Gwarighat to Tilwara Ghat.

Despite authorities’ warning that dam gates could be opened at any time, residents held a Tiranga Yatra in the swollen Narmada River in Jabalpur, raising serious safety concerns.#MPNews | #TirangaYatra | #FPJ pic.twitter.com/0waMfROqCM — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 14, 2026