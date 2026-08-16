Four-Year-Old Missing From Bhopal Home Found Dead In Open Septic Tank | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy who went missing from his house in Nishatpura was found dead in an under construction septic tank on Saturday evening. The tank had around five feet of water in it and it is suspected that the child drowned in it.

The dead child was identified as Jainul Pathan, son of Rashid Pathan, a resident of Ehsan Nagar in Karond. He was a kindergarten student at a nearby school.

Originally from Silwani in Raisen district, Pathan had shifted to Bhopal with his family around a month ago and was looking for work in construction and plastering.

According to reports, Jainul was playing near his house on Friday evening when he suddenly went missing. After searching for him without success, his family lodged a missing-person report at Nishatpura police station.

On Saturday, the boy’s body was found in an under-construction septic tank near his house. One of his slippers was found outside the tank, while the other was recovered from inside it.

Police said the house owner had got the pit dug around four months ago for construction of the septic tank, but it had reportedly been left open. Around 5 feet deep pit was filled with rainwater.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation. Police officials said that a case of death due to negligence will be registered against the house owner following a probe.