Essix Biosciences Acquires 14 lakh Equity Shares Of Ind-Swift Laboratories

Essix Biosciences |

Mumbai: Essix Biosciences Limited, an acquirer belonging to the promoter group of Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited, has acquired 14 lakh equity shares of the target company. The acquisition took place on October 8, 2026, through the conversion of fully convertible warrants.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition involved 14 lakh equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, as a result of converting fully convertible warrants. This transaction increased Essix Biosciences' direct voting rights in Ind-Swift Laboratories.

Shareholding Before Acquisition

Before the acquisition, Essix Biosciences Limited held 3,28,82,521 shares, representing 37.81 per cent of the total share/voting capital and 35.00 per cent of the total diluted share/voting capital. The promoter group, including Essix Biosciences, collectively held 4,43,34,278 shares, amounting to 42.93 per cent of the total share/voting capital and 47.18 per cent of the total diluted share/voting capital.

Shareholding After Acquisition

Following the acquisition, Essix Biosciences Limited's direct holding increased to 3,42,82,521 shares, representing 38.80 per cent of the total share/voting capital and 36.48 per cent of the total diluted share/voting capital. The promoter and promoter group's total holding remained at 4,43,34,278 shares, accounting for 43.84 per cent of the total share/voting capital and 47.18 per cent of the total diluted share/voting capital.

Capital Structure

The equity share capital of Ind-Swift Laboratories Limited before the acquisition was ₹86,96,15,580, comprising 8,69,61,558 equity shares of ₹10 each. After the acquisition, the equity share capital increased to ₹88,36,15,580, consisting of 8,83,61,558 equity shares of ₹10 each.

Diluted Capital

The total diluted share/voting capital after the acquisition stands at ₹93,96,15,580, comprising 9,39,61,558 equity shares of ₹10 each.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.