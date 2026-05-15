Hester Biosciences Q4 Profit Jumps Nearly 10-Fold To ₹165 Crore, Revenue Rises 22%

Hester Biosciences reported a 974 percent year-on-year jump in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 165.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Hester Biosciences Ltd reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26, with profit after tax surging 974 percent year-on-year to Rs 165.5 crore, compared with Rs 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 22 percent to Rs 1,001.1 crore during the quarter. Sequentially, profit climbed from Rs 93.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue increased from Rs 774.2 crore, reflecting stronger operational momentum in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

The company’s consolidated profit before tax rose to Rs 250.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 37.5 crore a year earlier, aided by stronger segment performance and exceptional gains.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 970.8 crore against Rs 749.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased to Rs 767.9 crore from Rs 725.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share rose sharply to Rs 19.45 from Rs 1.82 a year ago.

Sequential growth was supported by improved demand in the poultry healthcare business and operational efficiencies. Poultry healthcare revenue increased to Rs 647.2 crore in Q4 from Rs 480.2 crore in Q3 FY26, while animal healthcare revenue rose to Rs 353.9 crore from Rs 229.5 crore. Segment results for poultry healthcare climbed to Rs 231.1 crore from Rs 135.2 crore in the previous quarter.

The company also recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 29.4 crore during the quarter linked to the divestment of a 43.81 percent stake in Texas Lifescience Private Limited, which ceased to be a subsidiary from March 27, 2026.

Hester Biosciences said the poultry healthcare division benefited from improved market penetration, expanded placements and sustained vaccine demand. During the quarter, the company also received marketing and manufacturing licences for its H9N2 Avian Influenza vaccine.

For the full year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 7 percent to Rs 3,326 crore from Rs 3,111 crore in FY25, while net profit nearly doubled to Rs 574.8 crore from Rs 288.3 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Hester Biosciences said gross profit margins improved during FY26 due to a favourable product mix and continued operational discipline. The company maintained focus on poultry healthcare growth while animal healthcare demand remained uneven across certain markets.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited company filings and is not investment advice.