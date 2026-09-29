Shivalik Rasayan Receives 3.99 Lakh Convertible Warrants From Ginnerup Capital ApS

Shivalik Rasayan |

Mumbai: Shivalik Rasayan Limited announced on September 29, 2026, that it received a disclosure from Ginnerup Capital ApS regarding the acquisition of 3,99,990 fully convertible warrants.

Acquisition Details

The warrants, which are convertible into an equal number of equity shares, represent 5.34% of Shivalik Rasayan's diluted paid-up share capital. The acquisition by Ginnerup Capital ApS, referred to as the 'Acquirer', occurred on September 14, 2026.

Pre-Acquisition Holding

Before this acquisition, Ginnerup Capital ApS held 5,06,550 shares carrying voting rights, representing 3.22% of the total share/voting capital wherever applicable.

Post-Acquisition Holding

Following the acquisition, Ginnerup Capital ApS's holding of warrants/convertible securities stands at 3,99,990, representing 2.36% of the total diluted share/voting capital. The total shares carrying voting rights after acquisition remain 5,06,550, which is 3.16% of the total share/voting capital.

Equity Capital Structure

Shivalik Rasayan's equity share capital before the acquisition was ₹7,87,51,825, divided into 1,57,50,365 equity shares of ₹5 each. After the acquisition, the equity share capital increased to ₹8,01,61,825, divided into 1,60,32,365 equity shares of ₹5 each.

Diluted Share Capital

The total diluted share/voting capital of Shivalik Rasayan after the said acquisition is ₹8,49,01,775, divided into 1,69,80,355 equity shares of ₹5 each.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.