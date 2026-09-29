 Shivalik Rasayan Receives 3.99 Lakh Convertible Warrants From Ginnerup Capital ApS
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShivalik Rasayan Receives 3.99 Lakh Convertible Warrants From Ginnerup Capital ApS

Shivalik Rasayan Receives 3.99 Lakh Convertible Warrants From Ginnerup Capital ApS

Shivalik Rasayan has received 3,99,990 fully convertible warrants, representing 5.34% of its diluted paid-up share capital, from Ginnerup Capital ApS. This acquisition was made through a preferential allotment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Shivalik Rasayan Receives 3.99 Lakh Convertible Warrants From Ginnerup Capital ApS
Shivalik Rasayan |

Mumbai: Shivalik Rasayan Limited announced on September 29, 2026, that it received a disclosure from Ginnerup Capital ApS regarding the acquisition of 3,99,990 fully convertible warrants.

Acquisition Details

The warrants, which are convertible into an equal number of equity shares, represent 5.34% of Shivalik Rasayan's diluted paid-up share capital. The acquisition by Ginnerup Capital ApS, referred to as the 'Acquirer', occurred on September 14, 2026.

Read Also
ITC Completes Sproutlife Foods Acquisition For ₹645 Crore, Now Owns 100%
ITC Completes Sproutlife Foods Acquisition For ₹645 Crore, Now Owns 100%

Pre-Acquisition Holding

Before this acquisition, Ginnerup Capital ApS held 5,06,550 shares carrying voting rights, representing 3.22% of the total share/voting capital wherever applicable.

Post-Acquisition Holding

Following the acquisition, Ginnerup Capital ApS's holding of warrants/convertible securities stands at 3,99,990, representing 2.36% of the total diluted share/voting capital. The total shares carrying voting rights after acquisition remain 5,06,550, which is 3.16% of the total share/voting capital.

Read Also
Indo Borax & Chemicals Secures ₹225 Crore Funding For Kronox Lab Sciences Acquisition
Indo Borax & Chemicals Secures ₹225 Crore Funding For Kronox Lab Sciences Acquisition

Equity Capital Structure

Shivalik Rasayan's equity share capital before the acquisition was ₹7,87,51,825, divided into 1,57,50,365 equity shares of ₹5 each. After the acquisition, the equity share capital increased to ₹8,01,61,825, divided into 1,60,32,365 equity shares of ₹5 each.

Diluted Share Capital

The total diluted share/voting capital of Shivalik Rasayan after the said acquisition is ₹8,49,01,775, divided into 1,69,80,355 equity shares of ₹5 each.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source