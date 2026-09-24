Indo Borax & Chemicals Secures ₹225 Crore Funding For Kronox Lab Sciences Acquisition

Indo Borax & Chemicals Secures ₹225 Crore Funding |

Mumbai: Indo Borax & Chemicals Limited announced on Tuesday, 24 September 2026, that it has availed ₹225 crore in funding. The company secured this amount from a lending institution on 23 September 2026.

Acquisition Financing

The funding is specifically earmarked for financing the acquisition of equity shares in Kronox Lab Sciences Limited. Indo Borax had previously disclosed its plans for this acquisition.

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Future Disclosures

The company stated it will provide further disclosures as required, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.