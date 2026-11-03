Shree Pushkar Chemicals Q2 FY27 Earnings Signal Strong Business Momentum, Profit Races Ahead 96% To ₹35.7 Crore As Revenue Expands 58% Year-On-Year

Shree Pushkar Chemicals |

Mumbai: Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited reported a 96.1 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹35.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹18.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 58.2 per cent to ₹403.5 crore from ₹255.1 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company's regulatory filing dated November 2.

EBITDA Rises Nearly 88% In Q2 FY27

The company reported EBITDA of ₹49.2 crore during the September quarter, compared with ₹26.2 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin improved to 12.2 per cent from 10.3 per cent. Profit before tax (PBT) increased to ₹43 crore from ₹21.9 crore, while the PAT margin rose to 8.9 per cent from 7.1 per cent. Earnings per share for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹11.05.

Profit Rises Sequentially

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated PAT increased from ₹22.9 crore in Q1 FY27 to ₹35.7 crore in Q2 FY27. Revenue rose 44.1 per cent sequentially from ₹280.1 crore, while EBITDA increased from ₹31.9 crore to ₹49.2 crore. PBT also increased from ₹27.8 crore in the preceding quarter to ₹43 crore.

H1 FY27 Profit Increases Nearly 50%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Shree Pushkar reported consolidated net profit of ₹58.6 crore, compared with ₹39.2 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue increased 34.1 per cent to ₹683.6 crore from ₹509.6 crore. EBITDA rose to ₹81.2 crore from ₹55.4 crore, while PBT increased to ₹70.8 crore from ₹47.7 crore.

Chemical Segment Records Strong Growth

The company's chemical segment reported revenue of ₹245 crore during Q2 FY27, up 85.6 per cent year-on-year. Fertiliser segment revenue increased 27.5 per cent to ₹158 crore. The company also commenced commercial production at Unit 5, increasing its dyes manufacturing capacity by 6,000 MTPA.

Board Approves ₹70 Crore Expansion

Shree Pushkar's board approved a ₹70 crore capital expenditure plan for a new chemical plant at Ratnagiri Unit 5, with an annual capacity of 3,000 MTPA. The company also approved a proposed preferential issue of fully convertible warrants aggregating up to ₹45 crore, subject to requisite approvals. Chairman and Managing Director Punit Gopikishan Makharia attributed the performance to sustained demand and improved business performance across the chemical and fertiliser segments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.