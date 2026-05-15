Shree Hari Chemicals Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹1.04 Crore, FY26 Revenue Climbs 31%

Mumbai: Shree Hari Chemicals Export Limited reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1.04 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹0.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by higher operating income and improved business scale. Revenue from operations increased 17.7% year-on-year to ₹41.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹35 crore a year earlier, though it moderated sequentially from ₹44.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly performance reflected stronger annual revenue growth despite softer quarter-on-quarter profitability.

Total income during the quarter stood at ₹43.3 crore against ₹35.2 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹44.8 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax rose to ₹1.28 crore from ₹0.06 crore in the year-ago period, while sequentially easing from ₹1.35 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹42 crore compared with ₹35.1 crore a year earlier. Employee benefit expenses increased to ₹4.92 crore from ₹3.63 crore in Q4 FY25, while finance costs remained broadly stable at ₹0.54 crore.

Sequentially, net profit declined 14.4% from ₹1.22 crore in Q3 FY26 as revenue softened during the quarter. Earnings per share stood at ₹1.66 in Q4 FY26 compared with ₹1.93 in Q3 FY26 and ₹0.03 in Q4 FY25. Depreciation and amortisation expenses rose marginally to ₹0.61 crore from ₹0.55 crore in the preceding quarter. The company also disclosed an incremental employee benefit provision impact of ₹31.61 lakh arising from implementation assessment related to the new labour code framework.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 30.7% to ₹184.5 crore from ₹141.2 crore in FY25. However, annual net profit declined 19.2% to ₹4.12 crore compared with ₹5.10 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax for FY26 stood at ₹5.19 crore against ₹6.93 crore in FY25. The company’s reserves increased to ₹44.3 crore as of March 31, 2026, from ₹27.1 crore a year earlier.

Shree Hari Chemicals stated that there were no deviations in utilisation of proceeds raised through preferential issues during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial filings and is not investment advice.